Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $546,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 34.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in DexCom by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in DexCom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total value of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $460,646.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,708 shares of company stock valued at $28,068,629 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.19.

DexCom stock opened at $425.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.17.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

