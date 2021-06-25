Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $24.40. 2,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.13.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

