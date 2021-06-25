Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.69. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 346,897 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$686.51 million and a PE ratio of -9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

