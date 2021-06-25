TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Burton M. Goldfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20.

TNET stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 660,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,359. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $234,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

