Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Down 4%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.28. 281,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,945,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $5,441,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.