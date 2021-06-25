Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Down 4%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.28. 281,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,945,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $5,441,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.