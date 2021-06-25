TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2,133.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,634 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,369 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of TripAdvisor worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 58.3% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

