Tripio (TRIO) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $2.85 million and $283,490.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00604794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038684 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

