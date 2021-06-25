Trisura Group Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 29th (OTCMKTS:TRRSF)

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TRRSF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.69. 144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.08.

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$158.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

