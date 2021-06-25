TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.99

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 5750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBI. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.73.
In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $9,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,396 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 60.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 308,782 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 65.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74,879 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.