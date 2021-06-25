TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.99

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 5750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBI. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $9,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,396 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 60.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 308,782 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 65.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74,879 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

