TrueFeedBack 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $109,747.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $109,747.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

