Truist Boosts Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $40.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,178,000 after purchasing an additional 124,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,338,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,259,000 after buying an additional 1,929,680 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

