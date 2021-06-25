Truist Securiti Weighs in on Simon Property Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the year.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.94.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

