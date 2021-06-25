TrumpCoin Price Hits $0.0781 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $515,915.73 and approximately $382.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00050069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001300 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00032607 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00193684 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00036127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006111 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

