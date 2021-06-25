TrumpCoin Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $462,610.11 and approximately $660.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001306 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00032775 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00196201 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00034823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005810 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

