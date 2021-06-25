Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $70.19 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00164686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00098833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,958.36 or 0.99836989 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

