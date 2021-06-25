TrustToken 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00053689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00021591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00592918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038857 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

