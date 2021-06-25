TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $416.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

