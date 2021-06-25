Tutti Frutti (TFF) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $195,205.27 and approximately $23,383.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00581137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038981 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

