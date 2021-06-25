U Network (UUU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $831,085.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $831,085.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

