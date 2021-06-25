Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is AO Asset Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

AO Asset Management LP cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 127,285 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.2% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. AO Asset Management LP owned 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $55,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 229.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $636,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 95,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 968,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 875,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 478,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,044,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

