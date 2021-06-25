Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Head to Head Comparison

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Coupa Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $2.60 billion 3.28 $120.42 million $0.58 23.76 Coupa Software $541.64 million 34.70 -$180.12 million ($1.56) -163.85

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubisoft Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ubisoft Entertainment and Coupa Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 1 3 8 0 2.58 Coupa Software 1 7 14 1 2.65

Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $302.43, indicating a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Coupa Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Coupa Software -45.08% -19.32% -5.17%

Summary

Ubisoft Entertainment beats Coupa Software on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company distributes Ubisoft products to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent; and collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil, France.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers specialized modules, including strategic sourcing, contract management, contingent workforce, supplier risk management, supply chain design and planning, treasury management, and spend analysis. Its customers include businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. Coupa Software Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud Computing L.P to establish a joint venture, Coupa K.K. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

