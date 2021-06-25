UBS Group AG Acquires 31,531 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 144.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Workiva worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $9,362,845. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.25.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

