UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464,615 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of UBS Group worth $131,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,079,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 41,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in UBS Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 831.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 753,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 673,007 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,609,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,654 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

