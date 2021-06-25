UBS Group AG Sells 11,745 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,249,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS opened at $68.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

