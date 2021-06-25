Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $351.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.04. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,227 shares of company stock worth $188,354,375 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.