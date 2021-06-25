Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,404.17 ($31.41).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 2,160 ($28.22) on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,064.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

