Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMICY. HSBC upgraded Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue raised Umicore to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05. Umicore has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

