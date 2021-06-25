Umpqua Holdings Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

UMPQ opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $44,829,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Umpqua by 456.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 965,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

