Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Up to $18.63

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $19.21. Under Armour shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 31,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $1,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $2,904,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

