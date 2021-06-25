Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

UNBLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of UNBLF opened at $95.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

