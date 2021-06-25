Unicly Hashmasks Collection Market Cap Reaches $2.72 Million (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $182.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00101976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00163522 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,951.86 or 1.00399755 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

