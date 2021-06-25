Unifty Reaches Market Cap of $24.06 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Unifty has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $24.06 million and $2.27 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.99 or 0.00069474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00099159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00161057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,180.79 or 1.00249012 BTC.

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,525 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

