UniMex Network Price Hits $0.42 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. UniMex Network has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $217,999.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00099798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00160353 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,669.71 or 1.00052295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,771,778 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

