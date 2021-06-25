Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading 19.1% Lower This Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $4,107.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $28,674.78 or 0.90486175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00053689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00021591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00592918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038857 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

