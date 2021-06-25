Unistake Price Tops $0.0298 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Unistake has a market cap of $5.24 million and $126,340.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unistake has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00101219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00164123 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,959.89 or 1.00139877 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,036,421 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

