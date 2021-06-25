United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $111,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,186. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.88. The firm has a market cap of $179.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

