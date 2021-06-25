United Parcel Service (UPS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/21/2021 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – United Parcel Service had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/10/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $224.00.

6/10/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $222.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $207.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – United Parcel Service had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $261.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $237.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – United Parcel Service had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – United Parcel Service had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/4/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $223.00 to $240.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – United Parcel Service had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – United Parcel Service was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/3/2021 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

4/30/2021 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Parcel Service performed very well in first-quarter 2021, reporting better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues. Moreover, both metrics improved year over year. Results were aided by an expanded volume of deliveries with the pandemic continuing to confine people to their homes. In fact, exponential e-commerce growth has been aiding UPS amid this continued pandemic-driven scenario and is responsible for its earnings outperformance for four successive quarters. We are also impressed by UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current scenario. Strong free cash flow generation is another positive. The positive sentiment surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days. However, high operating expenses are concerning.”

4/28/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $261.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $186.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – United Parcel Service had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

4/28/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $203.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $185.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $210.00.

4/27/2021 – United Parcel Service had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – United Parcel Service was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

4/27/2021 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to an “a” rating.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $206.10 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.88. The company has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

