United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE URI opened at $316.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $139.10 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

