United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.
NYSE URI opened at $316.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $139.10 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.
In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
