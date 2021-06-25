Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,818 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Uniti Group worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,028,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 501,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after buying an additional 232,157 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNIT stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

