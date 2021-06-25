UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $177,264.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $177,264.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00053408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.00592967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038449 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars.

