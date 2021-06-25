Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,236 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 110.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.