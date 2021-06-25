UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $26.86

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.86, but opened at $27.60. UP Fintech shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 40,357 shares trading hands.

TIGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

