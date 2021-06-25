Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Shares Down 1.1%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.36. 168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87.

About Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Â- Europe, Building Solutions Â- North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; underfloor heating and cooling, floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

