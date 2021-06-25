Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches Market Cap of $174.37 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $17.44 or 0.00054127 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $174.37 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.82 or 0.00601643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00038831 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

