Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Down 8.8% Following Insider Selling

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)’s share price traded down 8.8% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.77. 288,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 237,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Specifically, Senior Officer Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,776,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,413,535.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of C$325.75 million and a P/E ratio of -14.16.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

