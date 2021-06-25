UREEQA (URQA) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $828,785.15 and approximately $113,900.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00098692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00162104 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,185.77 or 0.99971932 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

