Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.86

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 2150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

UBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $803.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

