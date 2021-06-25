USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Reaches $14.82 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.82 million and $13.96 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00165074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00099362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,301.59 or 1.00267848 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

