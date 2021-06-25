V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,431. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

