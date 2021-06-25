Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Up 5.4%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68. 712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $775.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.48.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Valhi by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 536.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Valhi by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valhi by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.